David Ospina, this was his greeting to Cristiano Ronaldo for his arrival Al-Nassr

“In Europe my work is done,” he declared. Christian Ronald during the presentation ceremony before the fans of the Al Nassr, the Saudi club the Portuguese star has committed to until 2025 for an estimated salary of 200 million euros ($211 million).

“In Europe my work has finished, I have won everything, I have played in the most important clubs”, declared the Portuguese footballer in a press appearance, adding that he had received numerous offers from European clubs and even from Brazil, but had given his ” word” to the leaders of his new club and wanted to take advantage of the “opportunity” to play in Asia.

Solidly established in the region’s sports scene, the team now coached by the Frenchman rudy garcia ambitions nothing less than to make a name for himself and above all to win the Asian Champions League that always eludes him.

On its soil, the Riyadh club founded in 1955 has won everything: the championship nine times, the Copa del Rey six times, and the Prince’s Cup or the Federation Cup three times each.

the warm greeting

In that Arab club there is a Colombian: the goalkeeper David Ospinawho welcomed the Portuguese.

Ronaldo, once attending the presentation ceremony, went to the team’s dressing room, where the players were waiting for him.

One by one they greeted, including Ospina, with whom they gave a big hug.

