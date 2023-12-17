David Ospina He had his long-awaited return to the Colombian National Team, after his long absence. The goalkeeper saved again on Saturday in the friendly against Mexico.

David was eager to play again and this is demonstrated by his tears during the national anthem, when he was chosen as the starting goalkeeper for this second friendly in the United States.

Ospina conceded two goals, but showed signs of his leadership intact and contributed all his experience in this match.

Praise for James

When taking stock of his return to the national team, David Ospina wanted to remember one of his teammates and friend, also the captain James Rodriguez.

“Proud of what James Rodríguez has been doing, of the moment he is in, when he puts on the National Team shirt it is different, he contributes a lot, with his leadership he always wants to win and the boys see that,” commented the goalkeeper, praising at the wheel of Sao Paulo.

James was not in the recent call-up, like none of the main players competing in the World Cup qualifiers, as this was not a Fifa date that would facilitate his call-up. In addition, the steering wheel is recovering from physical discomfort, apparently in the calves.

David Ospina also remembered other references: “With those of us who come from behind, like Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Radamel Falcao García, James Rodríguez himself, among others, we talk about it and we have the mentality of always going to win. That's the goal. There is a good team coming and a great coaching staff that is leading us. “It only remains to believe because we have the potential in each of us.”

Colombia closed its 2023 with a victory, with great performance in the qualifying round and in the friendly matches, remaining undefeated since the arrival of coach Néstor Lorenzo.

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

More sports news