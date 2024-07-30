The goalkeeper David Ospina, Atlético Nacional’s main signing For this season, he stated on July 29 that the arrival of international figures, such as Radamel Falcao García, will serve to promote the growth of Colombian football.

According to the criteria of

“Returning to my home and my country is a reason for happiness,” The 35-year-old goalkeeper expressed during his official presentation as a reinforcement for the so-called Colombian King of Cups.

The goalkeeper, who is getting ready to debut with Nacional in the Colombian league, he has played in the leagues of Italy, England, France and recently in Saudi Arabia, where he played with Al Nassr.

David Ospina at Atletico Nacional. Photo:EFE Share

For him, Colombian teams are strengthening themselves with players like Falcao (Millionaires), Eder Alvarez Balanta (America of Cali) and Alfredo Morelos (Atlético Nacional) will help to “Colombian football continues to grow” and that an attractive message is transmitted to the outside.

He said he was pleased to be able to contribute his experience to the growth of his club.

The experienced goalkeeper, who was an undisputed starter for the Colombian national team and is now a substitute, arrives to be part of the project of the Uruguayan Pablo Repetto, the team he left 16 years ago to play for Nice.

“I am very happy and excited to be back home, to be back at the club I love. It is a source of pride. I left this institution at a very young age to seek a future in European football. I am grateful to God for the path I have been able to follow and the family I have created,” he said.

Ospina, who played for Naples and Arsenal, revealed that in December he had “some approaches” with the green and white club from Medellin for his return, but for “due to contractual issues and circumstances it could not be done,” despite the fact that he and his family were already “very pleased” about being back in Medellín.

David Ospina. Photo:EFE Share

Debut, women’s team and other reinforcements

After missing the matches against Alianza, Millonarios, América and Once Caldas, the goalkeeper hopes to debut “as soon as possible”, So everything is set for him to play on Tuesday against La Equidad.

“I hope to give you a bit of my experience, but it’s not just David Ospina here; Here we all have to contribute our grain of sand From the management side (…) we know the responsibility we have to wear this shirt, that each game we play will be very difficult,” he commented.

Ospina spoke about his experience with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. “It is very important to share and live the experience. He is a person who prepares himself every day, he is the example to follow.”

‘King David’, as he is called by the fans of the Green, also celebrated the 0-2 victory of the women’s team Colombia’s football team over New Zealand’s at the Olympics.

“They have been getting results, they have been winning things, and that fills us with pride. Yesterday (Sunday) they played a great game. We are supporting them As Colombians, we hope we can bring back that gold medal,” said Ospina.

The forward was introduced alongside the goalkeeper Alfredo Morelos, who arrived at Nacional on loan from Brazilian side Santos and gained experience in Europe at HJK Helsinki and Rangers.

“At Atlético Nacional they opened the doors for me and I’m very happy to meet up with teammates I had in the national team, like David (Ospina), (Edwin) Cardona, (William) Tesillo and (Jorman) Campuzano. I’m here with the hope of wanting to win, do things well and score lots of goals,” Morelos said at a press conference.

EFE

Read more news: