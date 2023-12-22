The archer David Ospina He cried when he returned to the arch of the Colombia selection in past friendly games in USAhe did it because he sees the light at the end of the tunnel after a difficult year.

Ospina was taken to Al Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldowas a starter, but an injury in January of this year took him out of the competition and forced him to leave the National Team.

The history

Already recovered and after overcoming the terrible recovery, the goalkeeper returned to training, but due to his absences he was ruled out by the club for 2023 and 2024.

He has a contract, but the team's foreign quotas are full, and it is necessary to make a move to hire him again.

And the problem is that, who are they going to behead?

They are there, but it doesn't seem easy for the club to release Alex Telles and Anderson Talisca, Otavio and Cristiano Ronaldo, Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mané and Seko Fofana.



However, the Saudi media warn that this will be done, that one of them will leave the field to Ospina, since the performance of the goalkeeper who replaced him, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, It hasn't been the best.

