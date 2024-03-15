The Colombian goalkeeper David Ospinacalled up to the National Team for the upcoming friendly matches against Spain and Romania, was active again this Friday with Al Nassr in Arabia.

Days after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League, Al Nassr recovered with a victory in the Saudi league against Al-Alhi (0-1) with a penalty goal from Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Nassr faced the third in the standings with the objective of adding three points to get closer to the leader, Al-Hilal, 12 points away before the start of the match and with a firm step towards the title.

Al-Ahli could have gone ahead on the scoreboard with a header from Merih Demiral that hit the crossbar. Then, just before half-time, Cristiano warned with a goal that was disallowed for offside.

However, he did not fail in the 68th minute when he converted a penalty committed on Sami Al-Najei that was reviewed by the VAR.

David Ospina Photo:SofaScore Share

Cristiano equaled his best scoring record since the 2020/21 season, in which he also scored 36 goals with the Juventus shirt.

In the following two years he added 27 at Manchester United and 14 in his first year at Al-Ahli. This Friday he equaled his best numbers to give his team the victory.

Ospina continues to add minutes after his reappearance in the team and this time he was able to get a clean sheet. AL NAssr plays again until after the Fifa date, so this was his last game before traveling to join the National Team.

SPORTS AND EFE