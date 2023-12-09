David Ospina It is historic, a symbol of the Colombian National Team’s arc. He has had a difficult 2023, due to a long injury. He has lacked competition in his club, Al Nassr of Arabia, and has not been present in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Now he is back, and it is the most experienced quota in the National Team that Néstor Lorenzo cited for the friendly matches against Venezuela and Mexico.

At a press conference, Ospina spoke about his moment, his present, his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at the club, and his expectations in this call-up.

David Ospina, in celebration of his attendance. Photo: Screenshot

Return: “Happiness to wear the colors of my country again, I feel like I was 17 or 18 years old when I arrived for the first time. To continue contributing, to give my best, to help from my experience.”

Ronaldo: “Excellent, being next to these players is gratifying, having him up close and knowing why he is where he is. I have not been able to compete on the field in an official match because I was injured, but on a day-to-day basis he is a competitor, he always wants to win and score goals.

America Cup: “Important group. In these competitions you have to give your best to achieve each objective, it is going to be a very competitive group, we hope to make the best of it and arrive at the best level.”

Your level: “I am grateful for this opportunity again. I have been preparing, with friendlies, that gives me peace of mind after a major injury. I just have to have minutes, competition and make the most of it.”

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

