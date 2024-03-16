The Antiochian archer David Ospina It is one of the novelties in the technician's call Nestor Lorenzo for the friendlies on the Fifa date in March, after a long recovery that had him relegated from the playing fields for nearly a year.

Undoubtedly, Ospina He is one of the Argentine coach's trusted men. Nestor Lorenzowho sees the goalkeeper as the leader of the squad, is a man who can contribute a share of his experience to several of his teammates.

David Ospina with Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo:AFP Share

In December 2023, when he had barely completed any training sessions since his physical problem in January, the Argentine strategist decided to call him for some friendly matches in USA and gave him minutes Mexico in the 3-2 victory.

Little by little, Ospina is recovering the ground he lost in Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia Due to his elbow injury, the club fully trusts the Colombian and registered him to compete in the local championship.

This Friday, the 35-year-old goalkeeper started in the 1-0 victory of Al Nassr against Al-Alhi, with a goal from the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldoa result that allows them to continue dreaming of the title, they reached 56 points and are 9 units behind the leader Al-Hilal, a team in which Neymar plays.

David Ospina Photo:Al Nassr FC and social networks Share

After the game, David Ospina spoke to the Arab media and was very happy with the victory after a complicated week due to the elimination in the Asian Champions League, a competition in which they lost against Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates.

“It was a difficult match and we knew before the start that it was going to be difficult because Al Ahli is a great team with great players. But in the end I think we deserved the victory. “We worked really hard to achieve this victory,” the Colombian assured at the outset,” the Colombian began by saying.

For Davidthe important thing is to look to the future and not regret the adverse results: “We had some difficult weeks but we are professional players with loss of experience. In football you also lose, but the most important thing is to continue training and today we gave our best us and we have been rewarded.

David Ospina Photo:AFP Share

And he added: “We came to this match after a difficult stage, and we had to put an end to these negative results, and we won the match. “Now we want to continue these victories in the Saudi Professional League Championship.”

In the middle of his dialogue, he explained that he is physically well before joining the call of the Colombia selection. “I am very happy to have managed to return after recovering from the injury.”

Ospina will be one of the first players to join the heart of the Colombia selection which will face Spain on March 22 and on the 26th of the same month they will play against the Romanian team, in Madrid.

After his good match with Al Nassr, in which he left with an undefeated goal, the specialized portal Sofascore rated him as the best on the field, surpassing the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. David had a grade of 7.7 points after making three key saves.

David Ospina Photo:TIME Share

SPORTS