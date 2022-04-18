David Ospina, low in Naples facing Rome, time and TV

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
David Ospina, with Naples.
They face each other this Monday in a Serie A match.
April 18, 2022, 11:44 AM
The Naples of David Ospina, risks his chances of remaining in the fight to lift the ‘Scudetto’ against Roma at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium after his defeat against Fiorentina, which moved him to third place in the standings
Naples and Rome will face each other this Monday, in a momentous match for the future of both teams.
It is the last bullet to remain in the fight to lift the ‘Scudetto’ in the case of the ‘partenopeos’, and a great opportunity for the ‘Loba’ to get closer to Juventus -and their Champions League place- after their draw against Bologna.
The ‘Loba’, above all, still needs to win to compete in Europe next season. Lazio, Atalanta and Fiorentina lurk behind in a very even fight, so leaving points in any game can be decisive.
Mourinho visits Maradona sanctuary
The Portuguese coach of Roma, José Mourinho, visited this Sunday the sanctuary of Argentine Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, where he left a bouquet of flowers as a tribute.
The coach from Setubal took advantage of this Sunday afternoon to visit the ‘Quartieri Spagnoli’ (Spanish Quarter), where the mythical mural to Maradona is located, to leave a bouquet of flowers among some applause and thanks from those present, as as can be seen in the video published by the ‘giallorrossi’ club on its social networks. “The tribute to Diego Armando Maradona”, expressed Roma along with the video on Twitter.
Time: 12pm
TV: Star +
EFE
