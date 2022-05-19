The future of goalkeeper David Ospina remains uncertain. The Colombian National Team guard, who ends his contract with Napoli in the middle of the year and is negotiating a possible renewal, would be looking at options for next season, and among them, according to reports in Europe, the possibility of him going to Real Madrid is still alive, although the panorama has been changing.

This version has been circulating in the Italian press for a long time. The closeness of DT Carlo Ancelotti with the Colombian goalkeeper, whom he directed at Napoli, opens up a great possibility.

Recent information indicates that Ancelotti himself has already asked Florentino Pérez, the head of the white club, to carry out talks.

It is said that Carlo wants Ospina to have a great alternative to the starter, Thibaut Courtois, so he can rotate the bow when he sees fit.

Ospina waits

Real Madrid would think about putting the current second goalkeeper, the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin, on loan, and that would be the open window for the Colombian. However, the days go by and no final decision is made.

From Italy it is reported that Ospina, after much waiting, would choose to sit down to talk with Napoli about the possible renewal, as indicated by the Mundo Deportivo newspaper.

It is said that the player is asking for a net salary of three million, and that will be the issue to be negotiated with the Italian club.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, both Atalanta and Lazio have also noticed the goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team.

But Ospina does not want to close the door on the possibility of going to the merengue team. Thus, the outlook remains uncertain.

SPORTS