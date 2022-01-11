David Ospina, heading to Real Madrid? It is to the taste of Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is a coach known for bringing players he has already worked with to the teams he manages.

In Colombia, James Rodríguez was seen following him through Germany and England and now that the Italian directs Real Madrid, he could lead another Colombian reference: David Ospina.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the coach would have requested the signing of the goalkeeper, whom he already managed at Napoli for a year and a half.

Ospina is in suspense about his renewal with Napoli and according to the same publication, Aurelio De Laurentis, president of the team, would have already let the goalkeeper know his intention to renew him, but with a lower salary.