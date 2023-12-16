David Ospina lived, perhaps, the most difficult year of his sports career. An elbow injury took him off the court for almost 11 months. But this Saturday he played a game again, now with the Colombian National Team.

Injuries and not having been registered by Al Nassr prevented David Ospina from being called up to the National Team again, but after recovering and training, Néstor Lorenzo managed to give him the opportunity to return for this duel against the Mexicans. Furthermore, he had just been a substitute against Venezuela.

David Ospina's emotion was immediate and the goalkeeper shed tears when listening to the Colombian national anthem in Los Angeles.

The cameras did not avoid taking in the goalkeeper and many fans also felt nostalgic when they saw the experienced goalkeeper playing again with the Colombian National Team.

Ospina is confirmed as the player with the most matches in the National Team

With this Saturday's game in Los Angeles, Ospina reached 128 games with the Colombian National Team. He debuted on February 7, 2007, when he had to come in to cover the goal after the expulsion of Miguel Calero in a match that the team lost 1-3 against Uruguay in Cúcuta.

Ospina had not made a save with the National Team since November 19, 2022, in the 2-0 victory against Paraguay in Fort Lauderdale.

