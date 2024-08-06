The return of goalkeeper David Ospina to Atlético Nacional was received with joy by the club’s fans. However, in what was only his second game in this new stage with the green, alarm bells went off.

Ospina started as a starter in the game that the team managed by Pablo Repetto plays against Águilas Doradas at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in the fourth round of the League. The greens went to the break losing 0-1, with a goal from Jesús Rivas, in the 45+1 minute.

However, surprisingly, Ospina did not come onto the pitch for the second half. Repetto sent Harlen Castillo into goal instead. It was one of three changes for Nacional, as Kevin Parra and Kilian Toscano also came on, replacing Andrés Sarmiento and Jorman Campuzano.

There is still no official report as to why Ospina left the field. In the Win+ Fútbol broadcast, Field reporter Mauricio Agudelo said that the goalkeeper had “an elbow problem” and that is why he asked for a change.

It is worth remembering that Ospina was out of action for almost a year, when he was a member of Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia. On January 14, 2023, the Antioquian goalkeeper suffered a fracture of a bone in his right elbow in a match against Al-Shabab.

He reappeared 336 days later, in a friendly match between Colombia and Mexico, in Los Angeles (USA), in which an alternate team ended up winning 3-2.

