David Ospina arouses criticism: president of Naples was outraged

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2022
in Sports
David Ospina Al-Nasr

Ospina signed for two years.

Ospina signed for two years.

The goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team left for soccer in Arabia.

David Ospina made a decisive decision for his futurechose to accept the offer from Arabian football, so his European tour ended, after a long stay at Napoli in Italy.

The Al Nassr team from Saudi Arabia recently announced to David Ospina as his new reinforcement, which aroused criticism in the Italian club.

Reviews from Italy

David Ospina

David Ospina, in action against Sassuolo.

Photo:

Serena Campanini. Eph

In an interview with Italian media, the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, referred to the departure of the Colombian, without mentioning it directly.

“The Napoli shirt has to be considered as your skin. Instead, there are those who talk about getting a raise, even though they are already privileged, and then they go to a totally unknown league just for pure money, then it is upset because they showed a lack of attachment to the club,” said De Laurentiis on the Italian radio network, Kiss Kiss Radio.

David Ospina is said to have signed a two-year, €3.5m deal with the Arab club.

David Ospina

Al Nassr is considered one of the oldest teams in Saudi Arabia. However, it is far from being a high-level club. Ospina’s signing came due to the arrival of Rudi García, a Spanish coach who trained Roma while Ospina played for Napoli.

The manager also questioned the departure of Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea. “If a player wants a new experience at a prestigious club, in the biggest league in the world, you have to recognize what he has given you and not put up obstacles,” he stated.

SPORTS

