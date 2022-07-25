David Ospina arouses criticism: president of Naples was outraged

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Ospina signed for two years.
Ospina signed for two years.
The goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team left for soccer in Arabia.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 25, 2022, 05:00 PM
David Ospina made a decisive decision for his futurechose to accept the offer from Arabian football, so his European tour ended, after a long stay at Napoli in Italy.
The Al Nassr team from Saudi Arabia recently announced to David Ospina as his new reinforcement, which aroused criticism in the Italian club.
Reviews from Italy
In an interview with Italian media, the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, referred to the departure of the Colombian, without mentioning it directly.
“The Napoli shirt has to be considered as your skin. Instead, there are those who talk about getting a raise, even though they are already privileged, and then they go to a totally unknown league just for pure money, then it is upset because they showed a lack of attachment to the club,” said De Laurentiis on the Italian radio network, Kiss Kiss Radio.
David Ospina is said to have signed a two-year, €3.5m deal with the Arab club.
Al Nassr is considered one of the oldest teams in Saudi Arabia. However, it is far from being a high-level club. Ospina’s signing came due to the arrival of Rudi García, a Spanish coach who trained Roma while Ospina played for Napoli.
The manager also questioned the departure of Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea. “If a player wants a new experience at a prestigious club, in the biggest league in the world, you have to recognize what he has given you and not put up obstacles,” he stated.
SPORTS
more sports news
July 25, 2022, 05:00 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#David #Ospina #arouses #criticism #president #Naples #outraged
Leave a Reply