David Ospina is still intact. This Friday, the goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team, who arrived in the middle of last year at the Al Nassr club, from Saudi Arabia, surprised with a great attendance in the match that his team beat Al Tai 2-0.

Incredible assistance from Ospina

Ospina signed for two years.

At minute 46 of the commitment, valid for date number 12 of the national tournament, Ospina surprised with a quick and precise serve.

After leaving the ball on the ground, the Antioquia goalkeeper gave a tremendous right hand that allowed the ball to fall near the rival area.

The ball was received by the Brazilian Anderson Talisca, who ended up scoring his second goal in the game.

The celebration of the moment realized the exceptionality which represents a goalkeeper giving an assist.

Everything, before the eyes of Cristiano Ronaldowho has had to be in the stands due to the impossibility of making his debut.

With this result, the Al Nassr establishes himself at the top of Saudi football. He is the leader, with 29 points. His next game is on Saturday, January 14, against Al Shabab, who is second, with one game less.

What about ‘CR7’?

‘CR7’ was criticized because he had a slip and mentioned that it was a challenge for him to play in South Africa.

The Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who has just signed for Al Nassr, He will have to serve in Saudi Arabia the two-game ban he received in England when he played for Manchester United.

The legend of the five Ballon d’Ors received this penalty in November for throwing a mobile phone at a young Everton fan in a Premier League match.

The English Football Federation specified that this sanction would apply to

Ronaldo in any country, after the Portuguese broke his contract with United. “This suspension will be applicable once he is officially registered,” an Al Nassr official confirmed this Friday.

Ronaldo signed for the Saudi club until 2025 with a total salary estimated at 200 million euros ($210 million). He has not been registered by the Saudi authorities because his club, Al Nassr, must part with one of its eight foreign players so that Ronaldo can take his place (it is the maximum number).

⭐️ Cristiano Ronaldo did not want to miss his team’s victory. ✅ Al-Nasr won, and still without the Portuguese… ➡️ Al Nasr Riyadh 2-0 Al Taee pic.twitter.com/vTP8eBvnru – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 6, 2023

