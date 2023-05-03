From his beginnings in the MLS, David Ochoa was considered a very interesting promise in goal at the world level, to such a degree that both the Mexican and the United States teams fought for his signature with a result in favor of the Tri. Although the Mexican, who was targeted by several clubs in Europe, has not made the best decisions in his short career, he is a guy who has not fully appreciated sports and today he is in limbo.
Atletico San Luis v Mazatlan FC – Closing Tournament 2023 Liga MX / Leopoldo Smith/GettyImages
More news about Liga MX
Last summer Ochoa made the decision to leave MLS and bet on his first adventure in Liga MX, arriving at Atlético de San Luis as a free agent, a decision that has not turned out as he expected so far. The Mexican has been placed in a substitute role when everything indicated that he would be the strong man in the club’s goal ahead of Barovero, but it has not been like that. This has generated enormous discomfort in the goal, which has caused him to be fired from the squad.
Days after playing the playoff round, the club has signed the dismissal of Ochoa after a rudeness on the part of the goalkeeper, who in a talk with the coaching staff demanded to be the starter in the kill or be killed stage this weekend , receiving a no from the people of Atlético de San Luis. After a couple of bickering and tantrums from the Mexican, the club took the radical position of signing his immediate dismissal.
Leave a Reply