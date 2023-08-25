In recent years, the selection of Mexico and the United States have fought over a significant number of players who can contribute to their national representatives. They are descendants of migrants who live in the country of the stars and stripes and therefore have the option of representing the two nations, since El Tri has won some battles, such as with Julián Araujo, and Team USA has led to a few others like Alejandro Zendejas and Ricardo Pepi.
One of the players who won the Tri and who was one of the most promising was the goalkeeper David Ochoa, a goalkeeper who made his debut very young in the MLS and who showed important qualities, so much so that he was surveyed by many Premier League clubs. and he was in Barcelona’s sights to reach the subsidiary and train in it. The expectation with the Mexican was very high, however, his decision-making and his little discipline have led him to an unexpected place.
After ending his relationship with Atlético de San Luis, a club with which he refused to have a substitute role and which he left before the end of last tournament, the goalkeeper has wandered through free agency and has not found a team, albeit At least not this summer and it seems that the rest of 2023, the 22-year-old goalkeeper will not return to the courts, as he has been announced as the goalkeeping coach of a third division club in the United States. Without a doubt, it is an unexpected end for someone who at his young age was in the absolute Mexican team with Gerardo Martino.
