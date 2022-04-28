The next project of David O Russell has finally revealed its title and release date. “amsterdam” will hit theaters on November 4 and will feature the most spectacular and curious cast of recent times.

Presented at CinemaCon 2022, the film has been described as “an original criminal and romantic epic”, which will be set in the 1930s, where the main trio of protagonists in charge of John David Washington, margot robbie and Christian Bale “are at the center of one of the most secret plots in American history.”

John David Washington, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale are the protagonists of “Amsterdam”. Photo: 20th Century Studios

As can be seen in the first revealed image of the film, Bale’s character has a covered eye and messy hair, while Margot Robbie appears with dark hair, very contrary to her Barbie character, and finally we appreciate a John David Washington with scars on his face.

Who are part of the cast of “Amsterdam”?

The trio of protagonists is joined by Taylor Swift, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Alessandro Nivola, Matthias Schoenaerts, Leland Orser, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Anya Taylo-Joy and Robert De Niro.

First trailer for “Amsterdam

During CinemaCon 2022, a first trailer could be seen that has not yet been published on networks.

Taylor Swift is shown with a daughter and crying over her father’s body as Chris Rock looks on. “ You got a dead white man in a box . It’s not even a coffin, it doesn’t have a lid,” Rock says as Swift cries. ‘You know who’s going to get in trouble? black men’”.