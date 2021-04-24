After the success of their viral song “I don’t know”, the Explosión de Iquitos group lives a moment of pain due to the death of David Nunez, member and vocalist who has been a victim of COVID-19.

Through its official Facebook account, the cumbia group sent a statement in which it regrets the departure of the musician known as el ‘Gang king‘.

“The family Iquitos explosion communicates the sad goodbye of the member most loved by all, David Núñez Cabrera. He has gone without imagining how much we love him, without knowing that he leaves us with so much pain and with the emptiest feeling of knowing that no one will be able to replace him ”, the announcement begins.

Iquitos explosion

They also took the opportunity to praise the talent that David Núñez had and considered him “a musical teacher and creator of many of our hit songs.”

“David was not only an author and composer, he was part of our family, a fundamental piece of all our years of trajectory due to the characteristic voice with which he delighted us in the gangs … With him, Explosión becomes the musical legacy that Raúl Flores (founder) wanted for Loreto. We are sad, we are in mourning, but we are proud of you, David. Rest in peace, beloved brother ”, ends the statement of Iquitos explosion.

David Núñez Cabrera was born in Iquitos. He had more than 10 years of experience as a singer and songwriter of great songs such as “El sinvergüenza”, “Suddenly arrived”, “Gang with Explosion” and “I’ll give you”. APDAYC awarded him Esmeraldas Musicales for his hits: “El jaranero”, “La tacachera” and “La despechada”.

Iquitos explosion

His songs were also performed by different tropical cumbia groups such as Orquesta Dinamita, Selva Brava, Grupo Ilusión and Internacional Pacífico.

On April 16, Explosión de Iquitos asked its fans for help to join the collection in favor of the recovery of David Núñez. At the time, he was receiving oxygen after contracting COVID-19.

Cumbia, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.