The coach met the German in 2021-22 at Aarhus: “My son suggested I take him. The power this boy transmits is incredible, and he continues to build his physique. I think he is the prototype of the defender of the future”
David Nielsen coached the German in 2021/22 at Aarhus and is the father of Noah Jean Holm, Rosenborg striker who returned from loan to Reims: “They were together at Vitoria Guimaraes: before the injury, in Portugal he beat everyone in athletic tests. He has an impressive physicality and is an exemplary professional. In Italy he can become an even better defender ”.
