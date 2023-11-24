This week it was announced that David Nalbandian was denounced by his ex-partner, Araceli Torrado, for sexual harassment and harassment. According to what the young woman alleged in court, the former tennis player had installed a camera to film what was happening in her room.

Although the cause It was archived due to lack of evidence, The athlete admitted having placed the device, although he assured that it did not work. The media scandal reached international media such as The Sun for his career as a tennis player and Wimbledon finalist in 2002.

Araceli Torrado is a model, influencer and a 29-year-old Rosario announcer, with whom Nalbandian had a relationship for several months. It became public in February of this year, when she saw them at the theater in the Buenos aires city and finally ended in June.

After the relationship came to an end, she continued living in the apartment she shared with the former tennis player in Palermo when they were still a couple. As detailed in the complaint, she and her brother found the camera installed behind a central ventilation outlet in the room.

This device He was pointing directly towards the bed. The young woman assured that her ex-partner’s objective was to control her and know what she was doing.

In an audio that was leaked these days, David Nalbandian stated: “Do you want me to be honest? Yes, I put it on that day. I couldn’t see it because I don’t know what the mess is with the Internet. It can not be seen. I could not see anything”. In the conversation, the young woman reproached him for the extreme to which her actions went. “I don’t know if she saw anything or didn’t see anything. You screwed up everything. I don’t understand the desire to have wanted to spy on my nose hairs. You put a camera that looks directly at the bed. “I can’t believe how far your head went,” she said.

After the spread of the scandal, the former No. 3 in the world ATP ranking spoke to the newspaper Clarion about the complaint. “There is already a ruling from the judge, look carefully before speaking,” He pointed out in reference to the Justice’s decision to file the complaint and not grant the requests of the model’s lawyer. Meanwhile, he assured that the reason why the case now came to light was because her ex-partner “wants money and fame.”

One of the most important British newspapers, such as The Sun shared the news of this scandal that did not escalate due to lack of evidence in the first and second instance.

“Wimbledon finalist sued by former model for sexual harassment after spying on her at home with hidden cameras,” was the title of the English media that compiled the audios between the couple and the video in which the brother discovers the camera in the fan.

It should be noted that at the end of last year, David Nalbandian separated from his ex-partner Victoria Bosch, with whom he was married for 22 years and has two children together. Two months later, he appeared alongside Araceli Torrado at the premiere of the play Married with Children at the Gran Rex Theater in February of this year.

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).

