10 years ago, Dave Moli was a young Liverpool striker who enjoyed starts at England U16s.. In the town of the Mersey, I shared a room with a certain Raheem Sterling, two months older than our protagonist and another of the great promises of the quarry Net. One is one of the brightest stars in the Manchester City constellation, having exploded at Anfield as a teenager. Another is retired. However, this 1.86m former striker has risen to stardom, as has his former teammate, only he has exchanged football boots for brushes and the pitch for canvas. David Moli is now a successful artist, selling his creations for thousands of pounds to those who, in their day, aimed to be future companions and rivals. The Athletic discover its history.

“I feel very lucky,” begins the artist, who has among his list of clients, in addition to his former roommate, Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Mason Holgate (Everton), Moise Kean (PSG) and Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Fred, Manchester United. A season ago he hung up his boots, after a wandering that led him to try countries as different from each other as France, Poland, Estonia and the Maldives. Injuries did not allow him to exploit his full sporting potential, but David was destined to succeed.

“I feel the same with art as when I scored goals”

“I feel the same ecstasy with art that I felt when I scored goals. I didn’t know that I liked this as much as I do now. I never thought that anything could replace the excitement of football. But, I don’t miss playing. If I did, I would get in shape and try to play again, because I am still young (25 years old) (…). I don’t think about what could have happened without the injuries. I can not complain. Soccer is a short career and this is something that I can do until I am 90 years old “, the now successful artist is sincere.

And it is he himself who explains his diverse and famous portfolio of clients: “Some footballers have bought me things. I just made one for Jesse Lingard. Fred’s wife called me and ordered a piece for his anniversary. Luke Shaw’s fiancee asked me for one for her birthday. He was surprised when I showed him a picture of Luke and me playing together for England U16!“.

A painting of Bob Marley and the favor of Kenny Dalglish

In addition, he tells how his reunion with Raheem Sterling was: “Raheem and I were very close when we played for Liverpool, but with me traveling everywhere and him doing his things we didn’t talk for years (…). I went back to Manchester, but I didn’t want to bombard him, he’s a busy guy. But, before the pandemic, we meet and do it from time to time now, in Manchester. He bought me some things. One was a painting by Bob Marley. Every time we see each other I remind myself how much I charged him for it! “

Image of David Moli, with the paintings made for Alex Iwobi (Everton) and Moise Kean (PSG, on loan from Everton).

David Moli (The Athletic)



As our protagonist tells us, as a child he was “from Chelsea, because he admired Didier Drogba”. Although English, Dave was born in Congo, so it shares African roots with the legend blue. His landing in Liverpool was in November 2009 and his great supporter was Kenny Dalglish, who was impressed after a friendly match against Manchester United. Two months later Sterling would arrive, from Queens Park Rangers, and both captained the team, in addition to establishing a solid friendship: “Liverpool decided to put us together (…). When you spend a lot of time with a person you end up strengthening the relationship”, remember.

A mistake that took him to the top

Leaving Liverpool “was a mistake”, as he himself admits, but if he hadn’t, he would never have come across the painting professionally. While playing for Parnu JK Vaprus in Estonia, his anterior cruciate ligament was torn and He returned to England, to Manchester, to do his rehabilitation. He thought to continue, but said enough.

And it has not gone bad at all. “I sold my first piece to my good friend Nouha Dicko (former Wolverhampton forward) in 2017. It was only £ 300., but I felt huge at that moment, “he recalls. Now, the highest sale he has ever made is 6,000 pounds. The race to success seemed to be ending, but he has taken a shortcut that has kept him linked to the world of football, even if it is by adding color to the walls of his former teammates. David Moli, the story of a millionaire artist destined for stardom.