the federal deputy David Miranda (PDT-RJ) has been hospitalized in serious condition in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a hospital in Rio de Janeiro since Saturday (6.Aug.2022).

According to journalist Glenn Greenwald, David’s husband, the politician felt severe abdominal pain during an event. Also according to Glenn, upon entering the hospital, the doctors noticed a “serious problem” in the gastrointestinal system and David was admitted to the intensive care unit.

“On Saturday, during a public event, David started to feel a lot of pain in the stomach area. He went back to the house, canceled the rest of the events, but the pain escalated very quickly to the point that it was unbearable.,” Glenn said in a video posted on Wednesday (Aug. twitter.

“Probably with infections in various parts of the system [gastrointestinal], he entered the ICU right away. In the next 48, 72 hours, nothing improved. On the contrary, everything was getting worse. Which leaves David in a very serious condition, very serious”, he added.

Glenn also said that her husband’s health started to improve on Wednesday (Aug 10). “The exams are a little better, which is giving us, in a way, hope and optimism that he, with his strength, will be able to resist these problems that are happening.”

Watch the video posted by Glenn (2min14):

Update on David’s situation: David remains in the ICU in serious condition, but the last few hours have shown the first signs of improvement in his condition, which makes us more optimistic. Our family is very grateful for all the messages of love and support. We are together. pic.twitter.com/2N1n7QOCkM — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 10, 2022

On Sunday (Aug 7), David Mirando posted on twitter a video recorded from a hospital bed. He said he was hospitalized and regretted not being able to go to the LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade in Niterói.

“I’ve been feeling bad for the last few days and yesterday I finally went to the hospital, and ended up in the hospital. I was excited about Niterói’s LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade, but unfortunately I’m stuck here“, said.