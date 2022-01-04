Cruz Azul is one of the teams that have been most active in the Liga MX transfer market. The cement group has added to its ranks such elements as Erick Lira, Carlos Rodríguez, Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga. In recent weeks it has been rumored that the Sky Machine seeks to add an element from Argentine soccer: Cristian Pavón. The current Boca Juniors player could be a great addition to the squad with the possible departure of Jonathan Rodríguez.
David Medrano, a contributor to TV Azteca, recently spoke about this operation and its status. According to the journalist, the Argentine winger will end his contract with the xeneizes in 2022 until June 2022, so he has tried to start talks with Boca. At some point it was inferred that Cruz Azul would offer Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández in the negotiation, but according to the most recent reports this would not be true.
According to Medrano’s information, the negotiations between Boca Juniors and Cruz Azul have stalled and it is unlikely that Pavón will reach the Noria. This report indicates that the termination clause of the Argentine extreme amounts to an approximate figure of 20 million dollars, which the Machine will not pay.
In this scenario, the Machine has set its eyes on new candidates. According to David Medrano, Cruz Azul is very interested in signing Luciano Vietto, the current Al-Hilal player. The Argentine forward would have the disposition to come to play in Liga MX so the negotiation would be easier to finalize. The former Atlético de Madrid and Sporting de Lisboa player plays a different position than Pavón.
