There are very few weeks until the Jubilee Year of the True Cross 2024 begins and, from all areas, civil and religious, preparations are being finalized so that everything is ready. The diocesan delegate for the Jubilee Year, David Martínez Robles, parish priest of El Salvador and episcopal vicar of the Caravaca-Mula area, has been working, and continues, so that the celebrations serve for a real encounter with the Cross of Caravaca, so that Pilgrims can live a deep and special spiritual experience.

–How do you face these last weeks before the start of the Jubilee Year?

–I would like to highlight that we are summoned to an important reality, and that is that this year, once again, we will be able to visit the Holy Cross and make a pilgrimage to it, which is an opportunity that the Church gives us. It will, without a doubt, be a beautiful year. The Bishopric is preparing a series of celebrations that, in some cases, will be massive, such as the days in which the different pastoral areas of the diocese make pilgrimages. But beyond this, what is experienced in Caravaca is an experience of getting closer to the Cross. During the visit we made to Pope Francis, the Holy Father asked us that the Jubilee Year be an experience of mercy, where special care would be taken for the sacrament of forgiveness and the Eucharist.

"We will help make this experience sacred, which is what most people look for when they come"

–Any news for the celebrations?

–Along with the celebrations of other jubilee years, such as the Jubilee Station in the church of El Salvador and the Pilgrim’s Mass in the basilica of the Vera Cruz, as the most central moments of the day, we will also offer for the afternoons, on Mondays on Friday, the celebration of a via crucis. The presence of a Lignum Crucis allows us to remember the path that Jesus took to Calvary and end with an experience of silence and prayer before the Sacred Relic. These stations of the cross will be a very good complement to the morning celebrations, with spaces for reflection, reflection and silent prayer to once again contemplate the mystery of Christ’s surrender on the Cross. We have also prepared other celebrations that we could hold to rediscover Caravaca as a holy city that welcomed different spiritualities for many centuries and, among them and in a very special way, Carmelite spirituality with the direct foundations of Saint John of the Cross and Saint Teresa of Jesus. . The spiritual offer is going to be very broad.

–How should you prepare for a pilgrimage to Caravaca?

–Thinking about Pope Francis’ comment when the Jubilee Year was presented, some catechisms have also been prepared so that the parishes that are going to come to Caravaca can prepare well. They are two catechisms that, taking into account the motto of the Jubilee Year ‘Way to the Cross. Path of Love’, focus on these two parts: the cross and love. The texts will be sent in the coming days to the parishes of our diocese and will also be offered in digital format on the diocese website. In this way, other dioceses can also use these texts in their respective parishes. Even any person, family or smaller group who wants to make a pilgrimage to Caravaca can prepare themselves with these catechisms.

–And for those who want to go a little deeper?

–Six podcasts have been commissioned from the Eucharistic Communicator sisters of the Heavenly Father, who are in the convent of La Encarnación de Mula, and I think that, from what we have already seen, they are going to turn out very well. In all likelihood, in a couple of weeks they will be ready to review and make them available to everyone. They will allow anyone who is going to make a pilgrimage to Caravaca, regardless of the starting point of their journey, to have these six reflections on different aspects such as suffering, the Eucharist, on the Virgin Mary, on the pilgrimage, so that the journey to the Cross of Caravaca is not only physically walking, but also serves to reflect, an intimate experience. The contents will be transcribed so that it can also be read.

–And how is the parish of El Salvador prepared?

–Here we will receive many groups. We have reformulated the Jubilee Station to adapt it to each moment and the characteristics of each group. We want participation in Estación Jubilar to be a paradigm shift, for this moment to be the ‘gateway’ to live a religious experience; Let it be the announcement that you are going to live an extraordinary moment in a sacred place. We will help make this a sacred experience, which is precisely what most look for when they come to Caravaca. You come here because you want to have a religious experience with the Caravaca Cross.