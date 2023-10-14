Saturday, October 14, 2023, 10:36

















Ten years have passed since the first performance of ‘Don Juan Tenorio. Dream and reality’ in the San Javier cemetery. Since then, this initiative has become an unmissable event on the local calendar and a focus of attraction for visitors and cultural lovers. “It is something good for memory, reunion and culture,” describes David Martínez, Councilor for Culture of San Javier, inviting the population to see this show.

–How did the launch of this very particular show in San Javier come about?

–It was an original project of the Association of Nativity Scene Makers of San Javier, influenced then by the representation of the Tenorio that has been represented, for more than 20 years, in a cemetery in Lima (Peru) and also influenced by the current of the recovery of cemeteries as cultural spaces that have long reigned in Europe. The association, to which I belonged, presented a project to the City Council and the Parish, receiving the approval of the mayor of the time (Juan Martínez Pastor) and the parish priest and vicar of the area at that time (José León). Municipal and Parish support continues to this day.

–How was the idea of ​​taking Don Juan to the cemetery received then?

–The reception was fantastic and in that first edition there was a great response from the public, filling the capacity that was then 500 people. Any reluctance that may have existed at the beginning was largely diluted when the respect and cultural and spiritual meaning of the initiative was verified.

–What would you say to those who are still opposed to this type of initiatives?

–Well, in reality it is an occasion to bring society closer to the cemetery in another way, a search for new ways of prayer and respectful tribute to our loved ones on a unique and unprecedented night in the country’s cultural programming. I would invite all those who have any doubts to come to the cemetery and see that it is something good for memory, reunion and culture.

–What assessment do you make of these ten years of Don Juan Tenorio in San Javier?

–An excellent balance. We have managed to bring up to 1,500 spectators, we have won a national award and thus become part of the cemetery route in Spain and we have served as an inspiration for other cities such as Seville, Zaragoza or Barcelona that have undertaken similar cultural events in cemeteries, linked to the text by Zorrilla.