A legend in the real estate sector tells that during the great bubble at the beginning of the century, developers bought land looking from the window of the plane. Hearing it, David Martínez (Madrid, 50 years old) laughs: “Possibly from his private plane”, he jokes. It is not that those years are completely alien to who then was the managing director of the Valdebebas compensation board, an urban development in the north of the capital. But the current CEO of Aedas Homes makes it very clear that those times and their protagonists have little to do with those of today. “Last year we analyzed 1,000 soils and bought 24 of them,” he will exemplify at another point in the interview.

This last affirmation not only accounts for a professionalization that the sector continually proclaims, in another attempt to remove the sanmbenito of the Great Recession; It also shows how important their most precious raw material continues to be for developers: land. “It is one of the most important factors for the success of the company,” says Martínez. “A good floor requires the right location and the right price. And the price does not make a bad soil good ”.

Aedas Homes, launched in 2017 with the assets that the US Castlelake fund had started to buy in Spain in 2013, has a land bank that “exceeds 15,000 units”, according to its CEO, who highlights that “opportunities continue to exist”. Why then is the complaint so recurrent in the sector? “It is true that in certain areas with high demand there is not enough finalist land to meet that demand,” he explains. “On the other hand, there are other areas of the country where the situation is the opposite.”

Martínez believes that his company has found a fundamental balance for any listed company: “The size of our land bank is adequate for the profitability that we are committed to with shareholders.” And he believes that they are already beginning “to recognize the intrinsic value that exists in companies.” Why hasn’t the brick shone on the stock market so far? “Perhaps we have been penalized for a lack of confidence in the sector, but in the last 12 months the behavior of the share price has begun to reflect more and more confidence,” he replies.

Cruising speed in 2022

His company is on track to deliver 2,200 to 2,300 homes this year and reach cruising speed the next. “The goal is that we deliver 3,000 homes in 2022 and, in fact, we are at it: they are all launched now,” he says. A goal that the coronavirus has not altered. “Although during the months of April and May of last year sales were paralyzed by the immediate effect of the first wave, in June they recovered and have been growing steadily since then,” he argues.

In fact, the 1,963 homes delivered in its last fiscal year (from April 2020 to March 2021) place Aedas as the leading developer in Spain. It is one of the few data that the company has advanced to the market, which plans to present its annual results shortly. This fact leads Martínez to be extremely cautious when speaking so as not to violate the regulatory regulations of listed firms. “The operating figures that we have already communicated confirm that one more year we have met the objectives,” he says, “we can expect results above our initial expectations.” Until its third fiscal quarter, Aedas presented net income of 272.2 million (drop of 6.8%) and obtained a net result of 22.9 million (-39%).

The first step of the podium seems ephemeral. Neinor Homes announced at the beginning of the year the absorption of Quabit, giving rise to the largest real estate developer in Spain. Martinez doesn’t see it as a race. “The objective of Aedas is not to be the largest, but to be the most efficient company and the one that can produce the highest profitability for its shareholders,” he replies. But in the sector there is a buzz of new operations and the CEO, as he told his investors last February, does not rule out anything: “Our obligation is to explore all investment opportunities, be they buying land or companies, what’s on the market ”, he insists.

This is not the only movement in the residential sector, which has seen a new business in renting. Aedas delivered its first build to rent (build to rent, as the promotions designed not for sale, but to exploit under lease are called) and has nine operations underway that add 1,100 houses. “We have another 10 projects in the study phase with the intention of putting them on the market, as soon as possible, in different cities,” Martínez advances. What it does exclude is taking the step that other firms have taken and keeping some of those floors. “Aedas is a pure residential developer”, he justifies. “The exploitation of housing requires a different capital structure and has different returns.” And is it just as profitable to sell apartments to individuals as to companies that will later rent them? “For Aedas it is very profitable to do promotions for sale and promotions for rent,” he says.

25% of industrialized homes

The rent is connected with what for Martínez is the biggest challenge in the sector: the access of young people to housing. “I know that work is being done to try to provide financial support to these families so that they can acquire their first home; without any doubt, we support the bosses in all this type of initiatives ”, he says regarding another Anglicism, the help to buy, with which the sector asks to emulate the British program to publicly guarantee mortgages. That and the savings that the crisis has left in many homes make the CEO optimistic: “Our forecasts are that demand will continue to grow, both in the replacement segment and in the rest of the segments and in rental housing,” he assures .

Aedas is also open to participate in affordable housing formulas, such as the Plan Vive launched by the Community of Madrid, to which they have submitted an offer. But Martinez makes it clear that affordable housing is not the same as social housing. “There is a segment of the population that we, due to the cost of capital that we have, cannot access and, therefore, we support that the Administrations develop social housing to meet those needs,” he says. “I am delighted that part of my taxes are going to provide housing for all these families.”

Along with young people’s access to housing, the CEO of Aedas believes that the other major problem in the sector is “the lack of installed capacity in the construction industry.” The developer has already delivered four promotions of single-family homes built in the factory and taken in parts to the construction site for assembly. By 2023 it has been proposed that 25% of their houses “be totally or partially industrialized,” recalls the manager. “It is an ambitious challenge, but it is the way forward, not only to meet our environmental goals, but also to ensure our operational and financial goals,” he says.