David Martín added a new victory this Sunday at the Ángel Lozano Memorial of the Spanish Cup. The Eolo Kometa runner was the strongest for the second consecutive year in the Valladolid event, which was resolved by sprinting. In it he surpassed Nahuel D’Aquila, from Netllar Alé, and Josué Gómez, from Gsport.

Before the outcome, there were several who tried their luck. Among them Diego Uriarte, from Lizarte, who escaped in the first kilometers of the route trying a solo ride that went quite far. At 40 kilometers he was ‘hunted’ and the range of options was opened. Óscar Moscardó would test it in the final section without success and everything was resolved under the law of the fastest.

The leader of the circuit continues to be Marc Brusienen, from the Caja Rural subsidiary, who finished fifth this Sunday. The next test will take place on Saturday, May 1. It will be the Bertan de Guipúzcoa Grand Prize.