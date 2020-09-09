England’s young batsman David Malan has reached the first place in the ICC T20 International rankings. Malan’s performance in the T20 series, which was held on Tuesday against Australia, was superb, which has earned him a great reward. Malan has made his place here by replacing first-placed Pakistani batsman Babar Azam. This lefthander batsman gained 4 places in the freshly released rankings.Malan has celebrated his 33rd birthday last week (3 September). He has got a little late but the most beautiful gift by getting first place in the ICC rankings. In this 3-match series against Australia, Malan’s bat produced a brilliant 129 runs, in which he was also the player of the match, scoring 66 runs in a match. England won 2–1 in this series. The Australian captain, who scored 125 runs in this series, has retained his third position.

This is the first time Malan has secured first place in the T20 rankings. Prior to this, his previous career best ranking was No. 2, which he achieved in November last year. India’s young batsman KL Rahul, who has been away from international cricket for the past 6 months due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, has lost two places this time and has now reached the fourth position, while Indian captain Virat Kohli has One place has gained and has moved up to 9th position.

In addition to Malan, his teammates Johnny Bairstow and Jose Butler have also gained in the rankings. Bairstow has gained 3 places, making it to the top 19th rank for the first time. At the same time, Butler, who scored 121 runs in 2 matches, has also jumped from 40th position to 28th position. Butler was also the Man of the Series thanks to his two innings.