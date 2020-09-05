Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised top-order batsman David Malan, who maintained an ‘unbelievably’ nice rhythm in T20 cricket, saying the left-handed batsman is exhibiting a superb recreation each time. Malan, who made his 2017 debut for England, has scored a century and 7 fifties in 14 matches of the shortest format of the sport. He’s in nice rhythm in T20 Worldwide cricket.

619 runs in 14 matchesHe has scored 619 runs in 14 matches at a median of 51.58 in T20 Worldwide. Throughout this time his strikerate is 149.15. This efficiency could be gauged by how a lot Constant participant he’s.

Such is the charismatic profession (match-wise efficiency)78, 50, 10, 59, 53, 11, 39, 55, 103 *, 11, 23, 54 *, 7, 66 runs The unbeaten 54-run innings in opposition to Pakistan final week in opposition to Australia in Friday He scored 66 off 43 balls within the first T20 worldwide. England received the match by two runs. Hussain mentioned, “He at all times performs properly in T20 cricket. T20 is a format the place it’s not straightforward to keep up consistency in efficiency, as a result of you must play massive photographs instantly. He’s performing extremely constantly. ‘ He mentioned, ‘It’s a good factor in him that he doesn’t shoot too loudly. You’ll by no means see David Malan enjoying indiscriminate photographs. He has good management over the shot.