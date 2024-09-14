The mysteries lurking in the folds of everyday life have nourished David Lynch, filmmaker, musician, visual artist, amateur meteorologist and ex-smoker suffering from emphysema. His new musical collaboration with Texan Chrystabell, Cellophane Memoriesemerged, says the mythology surrounding the author of Lost Highway (1997), from a vision that came to her during a night walk through a sequoia forest. If we are to believe her, that light from above resembled Chrystabell’s vocal cadence and, in addition, revealed a secret to her. Which we may or may not discover by listening to these songs indebted to the melodic dreaminess that Julee Cruise gave off in ‘Mysteries’. EITHERf Love’, included in Blue Velvet (1986) or ‘Falling’, the main theme of Twin Peaksthe series that would upset all television dynamics and expectations.

Already from the overwhelming industrial hum that flies over Eraserhead (1977), the first feature film in which we glimpse almost all of his later imagination, Lynch has managed to viscerally express his inscrutable stories through sound as well as image. “He understands, on a very deep level, how music manipulates us, how cathartic sound can be, in a very instinctive, primal way,” writes Jessica Hundley, author with JC Gabel of Beyond The Beyond: Music From The Films Of David Lynch“Lynch’s music is deeply nostalgic, but he provides a unique contrast: the innocence of a 1950s ballad sandwiched between violence and sexuality. He continually plays with that contrast.”

Naturally, it was Angelo Badalamenti, as inseparable from Lynch as Nino Rota is from Fellini, who spiced up the mesmerizing musical universe of the director of the still incomprehensible Inland Empire (2006), fusing emotion and artifice in soundtracks suspended between the orchestrations of classic Hollywood and the abyss of a melancholic otherness. “Angelo does what he calls suspensions,” Lynch once said. “He has a gift for tugging at the heartstrings. It’s a deep, beautiful beauty. He speaks to people on an emotional level that’s undeniable.”

His filmography abounds in unforgettable, recurring musical moments. Examples include the haunting ‘In Heaven (Lady in the radiator)’, by Eraserheador the Roy Orbison classic ‘Crying’, in Mulholland Drive (2001), performed by the tearful Rebekah del Río at the Club Silencio. There are many others, at the discretion of the spectator. And, although her music will remain linked to Badalamenti —with whom she recorded experiments with telluric industrial ambience, free jazz and ineffable recitations, in the album Tought Gang (2018)—the man from Missoula, Montana can be considered a musician in his own right. Self-taught in his technique on the guitar and synthesizers, the recordings with drummer and sound engineer Dean Hurley remind us that his main discovery was to reveal to us that expressive communication can occur on a non-intellectual, not even fully conscious level. In fact, this is almost always the case.

In the surprising album Crazy Clown Time (2011), whose title promised the strangeness and paroxysm that characterize him, Lynch crooned deliriously while handling a saturated guitar and pressing electronic effects in addictive sleepy songs blues Futurist, past and present coagulating, the visual artist turned into an abstract rocker. As in the sequel with Hurley The Big Dream (2013), where the sound spectrum recreated by the type of flute-like voice that nevertheless insisted on kicking the boogie From a parallel reality, we are faced with works that deviate from the stereotype that binds Julee Cruise. “The electric guitar is a powerful engine, at least with eight cylinders, with a faulty silencer,” Lynch confesses.

However, this 78-year-old multidisciplinary creator is still attracted to the most ethereal female voices, such as that of his admired Swedish singer Lykke Li, a throat of thick sweetness who gave voice to the song ‘I’m Waiting Here’. Or that of Chrystabell, who played the role of an FBI agent in the third season of Twin PeaksShe met Lynch in 1998, when her manager took her to the set of Lost Highway. Enthralled by his new muse, whom he set out to mold as an audiovisual celebrity, he produced his first two albums, This Train (2011) and Somewhere in the Nowhere (2016), and introduced her to transcendental meditation, of which he is an international ambassador.

“David approaches music-making from a different angle than most,” Crystabell explains on his official website. “He sees music as a path to feeling. It emerges during improvisational sessions in his studio, which he calls ‘experiments.’ For him, it’s all intuition. He’s not worried if something isn’t ‘right’ from a musical perspective in a classical sense. Once the experiment conveys a mood, he knows he’s getting somewhere. If one of these sessions has generated a feeling that David thinks would be enhanced by my voice, he includes me in the equation. This unusual approach to ‘feeling’ being at the forefront of a composition and being the most important thing has affected me greatly. It’s a reminder that we shouldn’t overthink when creating art.”

The tales of naive dreamers, evil killers and femme fatales that characterise his cinematic work perhaps sound most inexplicable and elusive in the songs of Chrystabell and Lynch, where time can move in both directions, hazy memories manifest in occasional flashes of light, waking and dreaming interlock to form a single experience. Hallucinatory guitar glissandos and cobwebs of reverb, orchestrations indebted to Badalamenti and synths somewhere between atmospheric and celestial, plus the ageing visionary’s favourite vocalist of the narcotic, dark, evil underside of the American dream. “The first time I saw her perform, I thought she was like an alien,” Lynch says. “The most beautiful alien that ever existed.”

All this does not prevent a certain illusion of déjà vu and creative fatigue camouflaged in postmodern merchandise, a musical refuge for the filmmaker whom no one dares to finance anymore, but perhaps these cellophane memories – with titles like ‘The Sky Falls’, ‘The Answers to the Questions’ or ‘Sublime Eternal Love’ – need time to settle, while they touch on the central Lynchian question: what is a mystery? He doesn’t know either.