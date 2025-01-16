David Lynch, who died today at the age of 78, is undoubtedly one of the most personal filmmakers of recent decades, with films that were sometimes very dark and bordered on the surreal, and moving dramas of enormous depth. Here are the five most notable.

1.- Blue Velvet (1986) Starring Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini. Dennis Hopper and Laura Dern. Set in North Carolina, it begins when a young man finds a human ear lying in some bushes and takes it to the Police. The film shows a disturbing world of darkness and perversion in which Lynch explores the duality of suburban life, desire and violence.

2.- Mulholland Drive (2001) Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, Justin Theroux and Ann Miller star in the film, in which a young aspiring actress arrives in Los Angeles to become a movie star. At his aunt’s apartment he meets Rita, a woman who suffers from amnesia due to an accident on Mulholland Drive. It is a psychological thriller with a unique structure and surreal tone.

3.- Eraserhead (1977) Jack Nance, Jeanne Bates, Jack Fisk and Jennifer Lynch lead the cast of this enigmatic film, in which a man must take care of his mutant daughter in a dystopian industrial world. It has an oppressive atmosphere and is visually striking. Lynch talks about fear and existential suffering.









4.- Twin Peaks (1990) One of the most relevant television series in history, Who Killed Laura Palmer? was the question that hung in the air in this series of which Lynch directed two episodes (the rest were the responsibility of guest directors). Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Ontkean, Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Richard Beymer. Lara Flynn Boyle and Sherilyn Fenn led the cast of the fiction, spread over 48 chapters.

5.- The Elephant Man (1980) Based on the real life of Joseph Merrick, a man with extreme deformities who lived in England in the second half of the 19th century. John Hurt, in the title role, was accompanied among others by Anthony Hopkins, Anne Bancroft and John Gielgud. Lynch approached the story with compassion, showing his struggle against the rejection of Victorian society.