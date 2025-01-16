David Lynch loved music as much as cinema, and beyond the presence of great compositions in his films, he recorded a large number of songs that he published in three studio albums, two collaborative and six soundtracks, plus two spoken-word albums. -word, an EP and twenty singles.

His recording debut was the soundtrack for his first feature film, ‘Eraserhead’ (1977), and he later produced several albums with composer Angelo Badalamenti, author of the soundtrack for ‘Twin Peaks’ and the feature film ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me ‘, as well as ‘Mulholland Drive’ (2001), ‘The Air Is on Fire’ (2007) and ‘David Lynch’s Inland Empire’ (2007).

In 1998 Lynch released his first collaborative album, ‘Lux Vivens’, with Jocelyn Montgomery, followed by ‘Polish Night Music’ (2007) with Marek Zebrowski and ‘Thought Gang’ (2018), again with Badalamenti. Along with him, he also accepted a commission from the Brooklyn Academy of Music, which asked them to create a theatrical piece that would be performed at the New Music America Festival. The result was ‘Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Broken Hearted’, starring frequent Lynch collaborators Laura Dern, Nicolas Cage and Michael J. Anderson, and containing five songs sung by Julee Cruise.

In 2001 he released his first album, ‘BlueBOB’, recorded in his home studio with John Neff and described as ‘industrial blues’ mixed with elements of rock’n’roll, surf and heavy metal. Both Lynch and Neff programmed and sequenced patterns on drum machines, around which they improvised and wrote the instrumental basis of the songs, although sometimes they used real drums played by the filmmaker but with his hands, without drumsticks. Lynch also played electric guitar and often used the bottleneck slide guitar technique. “I always wanted to have a studio so I could experiment with sound and music, so I’m always working, I’m always experimenting,” he said of the working process.









‘Crazy Clown Time’, their second studio album, was released ten years later, in 2011, and featured the collaboration of Karen O, vocalist of Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The third, ‘The Big Dream’, arrived in 2013 with another stellar collaboration: Lykke Li.

Especially interesting are his spoken-word albums, such as the autobiographical ‘Catching the Big Fish: Meditation, Consciousness, and Creativity’ (2006), in which Lynch comments on a wide range of topics “from metaphysics to the importance of projecting your film before a test audience”, inspired by the experiences with Transcendental Meditation that he began practicing in 1973. In 2012 he would release another album in this format, ‘The Marriage of Picture and Sound’.

As a guest musician, he participated on albums by Julee Cruise, Trent Reznor, Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse, Dubblestandart, Chrystabell and Flying Lotus. He also served as a product of albums by Fox Bat Strategy, Donovan, Chrystabell and Ariana Delawari. He also directed several music videos for artists such as Chris Isaak, X Japan, Moby, Interpol, Nine Inch Nails and Donovan.

«I’m not really a singer, but my voice is treated like any other instrument; Nowadays it can be retouched and manipulated in many ways,” he said about his musical side in an interview with The Guardian in 2010. “I feel comfortable in the studio, but I wouldn’t perform live. I’m not a musician, but I love making music. It’s amazing. Musicians are a little funnier than actors. There are some similarities between them, but when musicians play together, they experience a unique high. It is something completely joyful and magic can happen. I have felt it myself. A shoot is much slower, there are many more details, but you still have crazy highs.