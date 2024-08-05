Director David Lynch has revealed that he has been diagnosed with emphysema.

According to him, the cause of the disease was constant smoking. The director noted that because of emphysema, he is afraid to leave the house, fearing to catch a cold or another disease. He added that he will most likely have to work on the next film remotely.

“Smoking was something I particularly loved, but in the end it was my undoing. It was part of my artistic life. I had to give it up,” Lynch said.

David Lynch previously said that he can no longer go outside due to an incurable disease. According to him, he is now “housebound”.