David Lynch he is one of the most appreciated directors of all time of the 80s and 90s: after blowing out 78 candles, however, the mind behind the TV series “Twin Peaks” seems to have to necessarily take a step back due to serious health problems.

As reported by numerous newspapers and insiders, including the well-known Discussing Filmthe director is currently struggling with a very complex medical condition which would in fact be preventing him from physically being on the set.

Eager to make his big return to directing, with some ideas already in his head for a hypothetical fourth season of his masterpiece, Lynch has to face a lung emphysema which, in effect, locked him inside his home.

“I am forced to stay at home, whether I like it or not. I cannot go out. I can only walk for a short while before I run out of oxygen. It came to me while smoking. I loved smoking, but it backfired on me. For me, it was part of being an artist: tobacco, the smell of it, lighting a cigarette, sitting back and smoking and looking at your work – there’s nothing more beautiful in the world. Because of Covid, getting sick would be very risky for me, even just catching a cold. I like being in the middle of projects, but if I have to do it remotely, I’ll at least try.”

These are the director’s statements during a recent interview which, in fact, seems to be the first step towards the end of a great career to the direction.



