David Lynchdirector of ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Muholland Drive’, died this Thursday at the age of 78. His family has communicated this through the artist’s Facebook account. “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the death of the man and artist David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. “There is a great void in the world now that he is no longer with us,” they wrote.

David Lynch was a mystery exposed for the whole world to see. A filmmaker with a popular name and indecipherable films that reached screens all over the planet. ‘Blue Velvet’, ‘The Elephant Man’, ‘A True Story’, ‘Lost Highway’, ‘Eraserhead’… iconic titles of a way of understanding cinema far from any formalism, any fashion. A surreal but captivating look, which repelled as much as it fascinated.

The farewell message from his family summarizes his thoughts: «As he would say: ‘Keep your eyes on the donut and not the hole’. “It’s a beautiful day, with golden sunshine and blue skies everywhere.”

