David Lynch suffers from emphysema. The celebrated independent filmmaker made the revelation in an impassioned defence of cigarettes. “I must say that I have enjoyed smoking very much, that I love tobacco – the smell of it, lighting a cigarette, smoking it – but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment and that price for me is my emphysema,” the American filmmaker wrote on social media. His message came hours after the British magazine Sight and Sound hinted in an interview with him that the disease threatens his future projects. “I have undergone several tests and the good news is that, except for the emphysema, I am in excellent health. I am full of happiness and I will never retire,” said the 78-year-old director, creator of classics such as The Elephant Man, Twin Peaks either Mulholland Drive.

Despite his fondness for tobacco, Lynch has been forced to quit smoking. “I’ve been doing it for over two years,” the director said on his X account. Born in Montana, the filmmaker who has developed a loyal legion of fans has not released a feature film in almost 18 years. The last of these was Inland Empire (2006). Since then, Lynch has focused on shorter formats and music videos, where he continues to have a prolific output. In 2017 he even released a short film on Netflix called What did Jack do?

In a chat with Sight and Sound, In an interview with the prestigious magazine published by the British Film Institute, Lynch explains that his illness prevents him from leaving his house. “I can only walk a very short distance before I run out of oxygen.” The fragility of his lungs has also increased his fear of contracting illnesses such as Covid, which is experiencing a serious resurgence in the West of the country, where Lynch lives, or other respiratory infections. With this in mind, he is considering working from there, remotely. “I wouldn’t like that. I like to be in the middle of everything and collect ideas there,” he explained, although he does not completely rule out “trying” to direct remotely.

In the interview, Lynch talks about his future as a director, but also as an experimental musician. This month he released Cellophane Memoriesan album with actress and singer Chrystabell, who plays FBI agent Tammy Peterson in the third season of Twin Peaksreleased in 2016, and which with 18 new chapters extends the legend of the mythical television series of the nineties. This is the second album that Lynch and Chrystabell have signed together since This Train (2011). The director is uploading to his YouTube page some of the video clips of his new collaborative work. He has also shared with the British publication the musical influences he listened to to create his sound atmosphere, a seal as personal as that of his films.

Director of Blue Velvet (1986) or Wild Heart (1990) shrouds his future projects in mystery. Although he now casts a veil of mystery over his future filmography, the British media mention some of the works he is working on. Among these Antelope No Run No Morewhose script appears to have been finalized four years ago, and a series for Netflix that has been in development since 2020.

Lynch has been more consistent in his smaller projects. One of these is the series in which he served as a weatherman for radio station KCRW in Los Angeles, the city where he resides. In these videos, also uploaded to YouTubethe director can be seen looking at the sky moments before he announces what the weather will be like today. The brief report, played in audio on the radio and followed by a song he recommended, leaves listeners with the same taste in their mouths as his film: a strange, but undoubtedly unique moment.

