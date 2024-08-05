In an interview with the British Film Institute magazine, Sight & Sound, David Lynch (Montana, 78 years old) has explained that he suffers from pulmonary emphysema “from smoking for so long.” The disease prevents him from leaving his house. “I can only walk a very short distance before I run out of oxygen.” In addition, the fear of contracting Covid or any respiratory infection pushes him not to leave his residence, so he could only return to work from there, remotely. “I wouldn’t like that. I like to be in the middle of everything and collect ideas there,” he explained, although “I would try it if necessary.”

The American director presented his latest work in 2016. It was the third season of the legendary series Twin Peaks18 new chapters, a project whose first two seasons premiered in the early nineties and which confirmed its fame by bringing it closer to an even wider audience, after having triumphed with the films The elephant Man (1980), Blue Velvet (1986) or Wild Heart (1990).

British media that have echoed the interview mention Lynch’s pending projects such as Antelope No Run No Morewhose script appears to have been finished for four years and a series for Netflix that has supposedly been in development since 2020.

A chain smoker for decades, Lynch explained in the interview that his passion for cigarettes was killing him. The interview coincides with the release of a new music album by the director, the great iconoclast of cinema.

