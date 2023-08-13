Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2023 – 11:00 am

After the Brazilian Central Bank (BC) began the cycle of monetary easing with a bolder interest rate cut than most of the market expected, the chief economist of emerging markets at Citi, David Lubin, assesses that the decision may have opened the door to new surprises in other economies.

Despite this, he says he has doubts about the impetus to economic activity, given the brake on real interest rates which, paradoxically, tend to rise due to the deceleration of prices, faster than the reduction of nominal rates. In an interview with Broadcast(Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), Lubin presented his view on the loss of traction of the Chinese economy, pressured by a major crisis of confidence, and was less excited than the market average in relation to the fiscal situation of the Brazil.

For him, the fiscal framework will still have to be tested in less favorable economic conditions, which will require greater efforts from the government to deliver the promise of a primary surplus of 1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the last year of the mandate.

Below are key excerpts from the interview:

Should the beginning of the monetary easing cycle, with bolder than expected interest rate cuts in Brazil and Chile, boost activity, despite the difficult international environment for commodity producers?

In the coming months, inflation expectations will probably fall faster than nominal interest rates in emerging countries. This means that, in general, the ex-ante real interest rate – that is, discounted from inflation expectations – will rise. I think we need to be open to the possibility that the decisions of the central banks in Chile and Brazil have opened the door to new surprises. There is a chance that the interest rate will drop faster than we are currently forecasting. Even so, given this paradoxical situation, in which, despite the fall in nominal interest rates, the real rate rises as a result of a more accelerated drop in expectations, I am not sure that the favorable disinflation environment will support growth.

Why do you expect a further drop in expectations?

We have a benign environment for falling inflation in emerging markets. Since May in particular, almost all countries have published lower-than-expected inflation rates. With the exception of countries like India, inflation in emerging countries is, in general, behaving well. One of the reasons is that commodity prices are retreating, and in emerging markets consumer goods have a greater weight than services in consumer inflation. In most countries, core inflation is showing signs of a rapid deceleration, although it remains resistant in Brazil. We have a scenario of credible disinflation in emerging economies, and I think it will stay that way for a long time. Of course, there are risks such as El Niño and the possibility of a spike in commodity prices as Russia refuses to renew the grain export agreement.

Will the slowdown of the Chinese economy contribute more to disinflation in the rest of the world?

China already has a serious problem of deflation in producer prices. In consumer inflation, it fell on an annual basis to zero in the last measurement [relativa a junho]. I think the Chinese authorities will be very disappointed if there is persistent deflation in consumer prices. When confidence is low and consumers look for bargains, if prices start to fall, the risk is of a negative spiral: families postpone consumption because they perceive that prices are falling; and prices fall because households are postponing consumption. We’re not predicting that, but it sure is a risk. In any case, if deflation in China becomes obvious, there will be a downward effect on inflation in the rest of the world, particularly in emerging countries.

Does this, in a way, no longer happen wholesale?

Yes. The fall in the producer price index in China tends to lead to a decline in producer inflation in other countries. At the same time, falling producer price indices tend to precede falling consumer prices elsewhere. So the fact that we have deflation in producer prices in China is, in itself, a disinflationary movement for many other economies.

Why doesn’t China stimulate its economy enough to maintain the pace of growth shown after the end of the zero covid policy?

China’s decision to reopen the economy at the end of 2022 was against the background of the government’s concern about public accounts. If you add up central government, local governments and public financial institutions, debt exceeds 100% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The Chinese government has good reason to be nervous. When the economy reopened, the government made the decision that the recovery would not be driven by stimulus. He wants the economy to solve the problem on its own, with increased consumption leading to an increase in GDP and, consequently, deleveraging.

Why doesn’t this correction for growth happen?

The problem is that, while the government is concerned about the size of the debt, which makes it reluctant to deliver stimulus, both household and business confidence in China is very low. It is as if families and companies were saying to the government: “You have a financial problem, but I have a financial problem too”. In families, the tension is on the side of assets. The problem here is that housing debt is 60% of GDP and property prices don’t go up. The government and families in China are waiting to see who winks at each other first. The government wants families to start spending, and families want the government to stimulate the housing market so that they have more confidence to spend. For now, there are few indications that the government is willing to give more stimulus to the real estate sector. There are some efforts to ease the burden on borrowers, but they still cannot be considered as major stimuli.

From the business side, what is the problem?

Businesses are still worried for two reasons. The first is that external demand conditions are weak. Orders received by Chinese exporters are low. The second source of anxiety is that the government has spent the last three years restricting private sector activity and reminding companies of their obligations within the common prosperity agenda. It also created a great sense of control by putting party members [Partido Comunista] on the board of Chinese companies. While the government urges companies to invest, they are wary because of the historical legacy of state pressure. For households and businesses, there are different reasons that keep confidence low.

How are your predictions for the Chinese economy?

About a month ago we revised the projection for growth this year from 6% to 5% because of this confidence problem. The government has set 5% as a growth target for 2023. I think it will struggle not to miss the growth target for two years in a row. So, if the confidence problem persists, it will increase the probability of the announcement of new stimuli in the coming months or weeks.

Do differences between monetary cycles, with rich countries still leaving the door open to yet another rise in interest rates, while emerging countries begin the cycle of easing, bring a better perspective for developing countries compared to advanced ones?

Yes, and three points explain why there is such a difference. First, emerging market central banks gained credibility by being quick to raise interest rates. Second, as I said before, consumer inflation in these economies is driven more by goods than services – the drop in commodities strengthens the view that inflation will drop significantly. The third point is that we are in an advanced stage of the monetary tightening cycle in the world. Even if the Federal Reserve [Fed, o banco central dos EUA] and the European Central Bank have to raise interest rates further, it will be no more than 0.25 or 0.50 percentage points. This is important because, under normal circumstances, it would be difficult for emerging countries to cut interest rates when the Fed is still raising. The devaluation of the dollar is also an important condition that allowed the central banks of both Chile and Brazil to cut interest rates further than expected. The fact that the monetary tightening cycle is at a mature stage in the United States, at a time when the dollar is relatively weak, sets the stage for further interest rate cuts in emerging economies.

Could the boldness pointed out by economists at the opening of the monetary easing cycle in Brazil postpone the convergence of inflation towards the 3% target in the coming years?

We still have an inflation forecast of 4% until next year. Therefore, we still do not see inflation reaching 3% in Brazil before 2025.

How do you see the evolution of the fiscal situation in Brazil since the beginning of the year, with the arrival of a new government?

Everyone watching Brazil has reason to be more optimistic about the fiscal trajectory than they were at the beginning of the year, when President Lula’s rhetoric about fiscal policy was aggressive. The improvement in market confidence in public finances has to do with the advancement of the fiscal framework and tax reform, but also with the fact that, at the beginning of the year, our expectation was for GDP growth close to zero. Now, our projection for Brazil’s growth this year is close to 2.5%, thanks to the super harvest, which allowed strong growth in the first quarter. To have a proper evaluation, we have to see what the government will do in a more difficult economic environment. The test that will show whether the framework is robust or not will happen if GDP growth, for some reason, returns to zero or below 1%. Will the government make an effort to deliver the surplus targets in the next three years? If growth slows and requires fiscal efforts to generate the promised primary results, what will the government do? At this point, we still don’t know. The approval of the fiscal framework is great news, but it needs to be tested for the market to really have confidence in Brazil’s public finances.