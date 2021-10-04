Scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on October 4. The two researchers are awarded for their discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch, according to the Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. In the next few days, the Nobel prizes for Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace and finally the one for Economics will be announced on Monday, October 11.

The jury of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, awarded the American scientists, David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, after their discoveries about the way the nervous system perceives temperature and touch, vital information for survival and human interaction with the world around her.

Julius, 65, used capsaicin, the active ingredient in chili peppers, to identify the nerve sensors that allow the skin to respond to heat.

For his part, Patapoutian, of Lebanese and Armenian origin, used pressure-sensitive cells, discovering a new class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimulation in the skin and internal organs.

“This really reveals one of the secrets of nature (…) Actually, it is something that is crucial for our survival, so it is a very important and profound discovery,” said Patrik Ernfors, member of the Nobel Committee.

The benefits that the findings of Julius and Patapoutian would bring

Beyond the conceptual importance to understand how the body can perceive changes in temperature or pressure, the experts emphasize that their research shows potential benefits for medicine, as they could pave the way for new painkillers.

Their findings provide information on how to reduce chronic pain related to different diseases. Among them arthritis, a condition associated with inflammation of the joints.

In this sense, several pharmaceutical laboratories carry out research to identify molecules that act on pain receptors and be able to treat them.

“It is one of those findings in which it is difficult to intuit the full scope that it may have in terms of applications, although some are already being worked on, such as the management of chronic pain and the control of blood pressure,” said Óscar Marín, director of the Center for Neurodevelopmental Disorders at King’s College London.

This is not the first time that the pair of scientists has been recognized for their discoveries. He also shared the prestigious Kavli Award for Neuroscience, in 2020.

The prestigious Nobel Prize provides a gold medal and 10 million Swedish crowns, more than 1.14 million dollars. The money comes from a bequest left by the creator of this award, the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is the first in the round of these recognitions, to which those in Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace and finally the one in Economics will be added in the coming days, next Monday, October 11.

With AP, Reuters and EFE