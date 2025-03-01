Sunday, March 2, 2025
David Johansen, singer of the Punk New York Dolls band dies at 75 years

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2025
Business
David Johansen, singer of the Punk New York Dolls band dies at 75 years
David Johansen, singer and last survivor of the Punk New York Dolls band, has died this Saturday at age 75. Only a few weeks ago, in the middle of February, the musician announced that he suffered cancer at the metastasis stadium, and that he was prostrated in bed, motionless after a fall that had caused him a double breakage of the back.

Johansen’s team reported that he needed care for specialists 24 hours a day, in addition to a sanitary treatment that is a high financial burden. Therefore, the Sweet Relief organization created a background under the name of the singer with the aim of raising money and paying for the care it needed. Johansen’s family expected his listeners and followers to help the musician recover part of his mobility and thus face cancer better, which he has finally been able to with him this weekend.

News flash. There will be extension in short.

