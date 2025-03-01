03/01/2025



David JohansenNew York Dolls leader and Illustrious Glam’s highest personality, has for a deceased at age 75 for a cancer that had suffered for years, and whose treatment expenses could not face in recent months. The artist asked for economic help from his fans, but he has finally succumbed to the disease and there is no longer living member of the mythical New York training.

“David Johansen died in peace at his home, by his wife Mara Hennessey and his daughter Leah, in the sunlight, surrounded by music and flowers,” says a statement published on the website created to raise funds for medical care.

Johansen was born on January 9, 1950 at Staten Island, the third of six brothers. His mother, Helen (Cullen) Johansen, was librarian; His father, Gunvold Johansen, was a life insurance seller and had been an opera singer in Norway. After being expelled from the school he moved to the Grand Manazana and led the local band The Vagabond Missionaries before joining the New York Dolls in 1971.

The band, with a formation formed by Johansen, bass player Arthur Kane, drummer Billy Murcia and guitarists Johnny Thunders and Sylvain Sylvain, turned a tour of England in 1972. When they returned to the United States, they hired Jerry Nolan as a substitute and signed with Mercury Records, who published his debut in 1973 and ‘ Soon ‘the following year.









Malcolm McLaren briefly directed the Dolls when they began to crumble, dressing them with red patent leather, before returning to London and directing the Sex Pistols. So fun and unique as chaotic and ungovernable, the band dissolved in 1975 during a Florida tour. And although Johansen tried to continue with another training, he only lasted one more year.

Then Johansen started a solo career, publishing his homonymous debut album in 1978, and edited three more before adopting a new pseudonym: Buster Poindexter, with which he played classics of the R&B, blues and pop pop pop He had a success with his version of the Christmas anthem ‘Hot Hot Hot’ of Arrow, and his 1987 homonymous debut took the American top 40 to the first time. With that artistic name, he released three other albums in the nineties.

In 2004, Morrisse and convinced the survivors of the New York Dolls -Johansen, Sylvain and Kane- to meet for two concerts in London. A few weeks later, the Kane felt indisposed, entered a hospital, diagnosed leukemia and died within a few hours. Johansen and Sylvain recorded together three other New York Dolls albums between 2006 and 2011. Sylvain died in 2021, leaving Mr. Johansen as the last original Doll.

Johansen worked as an actor in films like ‘Scrooged’ (1988), as a radio and painter announcer, and was the protagonist of Martin Scorsese’s documentary ‘Personality Crisis: One Night Only’.