The Starling family vacations have been the same for decades: a summer home on a North Carolina lake, a break from work and academic obligations, a stay with the kids. They were always the same until now: the married couple, soon to retire, have decided to sell that house where the children, now two in their thirties, grew up every summer and where they themselves grew old. The news is not well received by Michael and Thad, the children of Richard and Lisa. Why now, like this, so abruptly, do they part with such a beloved place?

Lake life, the first American novel David James Poissant, recounts the last family outing to that house, for years “the place in the world” of this family, throughout four days that will be mobilizing. An accident at the lake and a drowning child trigger a series of cataclysms in this group. And is that under the guise of happiness, everyone has something to hide: an infidelity, a hidden death for years, a pregnancy both desired and hated, addictions and more.

Poissant, who spoke with Clarion about his new publication, he is remembered in the country for having participated in the Filba 2017 with his storybook Animal heaven, with a good impact among readers. What’s more, one of those stories, The geometry of despair, was the trigger for this new narrative: in that story, the marriage of Richard and Lisa is known as a young man, struck by the sudden death of their first daughter, barely a month old, a tragedy that will accompany them forever and that will decant in the fateful weekend at the lake house, which is now developed in the novel that took the author nine years to write, although not exclusively. Both writings, however, can be read separately.

David James Poissant was born in New York, but as a boy his family moved to the southern United States.

-As in the stories of The sky of the animals, You go back to inquiring into family ties, why?

– I have always been attracted to the family in fiction. I’m interested in the idea that those we love the most have the ability to hurt us. Loving (a spouse, a child, a brother, a parent) is opening yourself to the potential for harm. Vulnerability breeds love and disaster. I like to place my characters in situations where they test the love of others to see if that love is temporary or unconditional.

–All the characters have their chiaroscuro, none stands out for having an “impeccable” behavior, what did you want to convey?

“Most humans are deeply flawed; most characters should be too. Perhaps, one day, I will write about a saint, but now I am more interested in sinners.

– The trigger for the story is another family tragedy, which they are witnesses. That, in turn, unleashes tragedies within this family. What was your goal?

–Richard and Lisa have already suffered the loss of a child in the past. It seemed cruel, and even unreal, to take a second child from them later in life. But what if they witnessed a death that triggered memories of 35 years ago? What if those memories, like ripples across a lake, disturbed the seemingly peaceful surface that everyone contributed so hard to preserve? I’m interested in the ways that tragedy can be contagious. When a couple divorces, their closest friends often question their own marriage. When a child dies, parents hold their children tighter the next day.

–Each one keeps secrets, hides things from others. Isn’t it possible to live differently?

-I think that, in life, we have the right to our privacy. People who do not want to reveal personal things, illnesses, depression, secrets, should not have to reveal them. But I’m interested in characters who like to provoke others to tell their secrets. Or characters who just can’t keep their mouths shut. At one point, my agent asked when the book would be finished. I told him when everyone’s secrets were exhausted, when everything was on the table.

– How do you live in American families the political differences between Republicans and Democrats? Are there fights? How far can these disputes go?

– Certainly there are fights in almost all the families that I know. It is a challenge to be in relationship with the people who vote for the values ​​that you find detestable. I think each person has to choose where to draw the line: can I be in touch with someone who votes for Trump? Should I keep in contact with them on social media? Should I bother arguing when your thoughts are like this? You choose what you can live with, what your soul can bear. My wife and I are Democrats. He couldn’t be married to a Republican, although I know couples whose marriages survive even that split.

–The characters discuss politics, but neither the Democratic nor the Republican presidents seem to meet the expectations in the novel. Is there disbelief in politics in the US?

– If Biden and Harris, with majority control of both houses of Congress, fail to deliver on most of their promises, there is likely to be great disillusionment with the American experiment in democracy and capitalism. However, I believe that from now on we will see positive changes.

– How are these days living before the inauguration of Biden and the departure of Trump?

– More than half the country is excited about change, but there is a large and growing contingent of American citizens who, for various reasons, from racism to sexism, to bad education and economic disparity, seem to prefer anarchy to a Democratic president. It is sad and scary. I believe that the United States must do a better job of what we consider to be freedom of expression. Hate speech cannot be accepted as freedom of expression. Speech designed to incite riot and sedition must not be protected. When these are protected, as freedom of expression, innocent people are killed.

Basic Poissant

New York, 1979. He is a writer and professor at the Central University of Florida. His volume of stories Animal heaven (2015) was chosen by Amazon as the best book of 2014. His short stories and essays have appeared in media such as The Atlantic, The Chicago Tribune and The New York Times. He has won, among other awards, the Alice White Reeves Memorial, the Matt Clark and the Rope Walk Fiction Chapbook. Lake life it is his first novel.

