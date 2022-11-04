As you know, today the reviews of god of war ragnarokvideo game that will close the history of Kratos and his son in the Nordic world that we first saw in 2018. And seeing the positive receptions from the media, it was logical that the original creator of the saga, David Jaffehe had to give his opinion on networks.

Through a video on Twitterthe former franchise developer congratulates the team at Santa Monica Studio, mentioning that he has read the immersion between history and gameplay that the title has. He also talks a bit about Erik Williams, director of the game, announcing that they were working together when Jaffe was in Sony.

Thoughts on GOD OF WAR reviews and Eric Williams. pic.twitter.com/yBor1MduUw — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) November 3, 2022

For its part, it talks about the process that was had to create the franchise many years ago, since it had to put together a team that would compact with its vision to have the result that we saw in the PS2. To this is added the amount of information that they had to complicate from Greece to give exact data and that they had cohesion between the files.

In the comments of the video they also remember the time he mentioned that it could be a large DLC, something that the developer would have mentioned a few months ago. Still, he claims that he still stands by his comment, but it was never meant to be an insult, except for the marketing department who thought he didn’t do a good job.

Remember that god of war ragnarok is thrown andl November 9 on PS4 and PS5.

