We all agree that currently Santa Monica Stugave of PlayStation is releasing hit after hit, something we already saw when the franchise was re-released. God of War, The same one that had already given everything in terms of Greek culture to move on to Nordic culture with different gods to defeat. And while many people love the path that has been taken, it seems that the creator of this franchise does not really agree with what they have done to it, going from a hack and slash to an action game.

Recently David Jaffe, who made the first Angry Spartan games, said that PlayStation is in a stagnant position, since many of the games have the same intention of being alike since it arrived Naughty Dog with The Last of Us and Uncharted. Jaffe makes interesting comparisons with Indiana Jones and the Last Crusadein which he likes the fact that the adventures feel fresh, and that by giving many sequels the meaning is lost by wanting to give more reasons to the protagonists and changes.

Here is what was mentioned regarding the direction of the franchise itself:

I don't give a shit about what you're going through in the studio and I don't mean that in a disrespectful way. If you are going to create a character in the God of War story and that character is struggling with the problems that you are facing, that's wonderful, do it. But don't take the character of Kratos or Indiana Jones. Don't call it God of War. No, I don't like the direction God of War is going at all.

In what Jaffe has focused, is on explaining that before Kratos He had no remorse whatsoever when he murdered all kinds of deities with the sole objective of getting revenge for what they did to his family, that was the goal in terms of narrative of the franchise. But when god of war took a new path, they have given worries to Kratos and even mental damage to make him feel more human, which some did not like because at first it was something without any relevance.

Remember that God of War Ragnarok Is available in PS4 and PS5. It even has a DLC that recently arrived.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: He is somewhat right about this issue of evolving the characters too much, but it is also understood that it is a kind of reboot so in the end it is up to each person to enjoy the story. They're good games, but maybe some sort of personal approach isn't 100% necessary.