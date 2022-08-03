Recently in direct interviews with game developers, it was confirmed that Sony has the opinion that microsoft he would be taking a valuable franchise as it is Call of Duty. This complaint was made sound throughout the industry, to the point that the creator of God of War, David Jaffe has given his opinion about this unfortunate comment.

The creative called Sony as a weakling, because he thinks that his attitude is somewhat childish, as if he were a baby who is being taken away a piece of candy. Given this, he affirms that within the team they have the most creative minds in the current industry. So instead of “crying”, they should keep working on games so as not to be affected by the competition.

It sounds like Sony is saying ‘That’s not fair!’” Be men! Get better, compete! You guys have some of the most creative people doing your titles; still next to the best technology on the planet. Fuck you! Fight. Fight, damn it! Maybe that’s it. Perhaps that is what bothers me most about this matter.

I LOVE Playstation: personally, financially, and as an entertainment company. They have given me SO MUCH. But even with that, they should not have said this, IMO. It’s just a bad, wimpy look… pic.twitter.com/MHO1lTaiUu — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) August 2, 2022

In news related to company reports, Activision confirmed that little by little they are losing players in Call of Duty, something that could have a strong impact on finances. However, they have a plan to keep their regular users and for more people to join the next releases. If you want to read all the information, we invite you to click on this link.

Via: Twitter