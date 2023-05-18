A few days ago the creator of God of War, David Jaffewas in the spotlight due to certain comments towards the new video game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, same that has been praised by fears. His opinion in particular is related to the graphics and artistic style of the title, which he did not find outstanding.

With this, many people have reached their account Twitter to tell you that this is not important in a game of this style, especially because of the well-known issue of not having enough power. And despite the fact that all this already had a closure, it seems that he wants to continue talking about this adventure, releasing a new tweet in which he criticizes the graphics again.

Here you can see it:

Don’t worry, fellas! I had AI fix it! Now we’re talkin’! Someone should send this to the folks at Nintendo and show them how to do the art next time. https://t.co/94J8CWDD2h pic.twitter.com/TV3aAmCPJD —David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) May 18, 2023

Don’t worry guys! I had the AI ​​fix it! Now we are talking! Someone should send this to the Nintendo people and show them how to do the art next time.

With this comment he has implied that Nintendo should opt for a more realistic type of art for its games, something that the company has not implemented for many years. The last video game in the franchise that left for this type of art is twilight princess, which today no longer looks so good compared to other releases.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is available in switches.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I think this is already just wanting attention. The first game looks almost identical and no one complained that loud back then. Basically ignore Jaffe and let’s just keep playing happily.