Big Boss is back for some polished tactical espionage action in the remake of Metal Gear Solid Snake Eaterafter its exciting revelation during the recent presentation of Playstation Showcase. Within the cast of voice actors of Metal Gear Solid Snake Eaterthe fans of PS5 you can also look forward to the return of the voice actor from MGS, David Hayterfor the release date of Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater.

According to Konami, developer of Metal Gear Solid 3the next remake of MGS Snake Eater will stay true to Hideo Kojima’s vision by ensuring the return of his beloved voice cast.

“The remake will feature the original voiced characters, a rich story, and expansive combat features in hostile environments, evolved with unprecedented graphics and immersive sound,” the developer states in a recent statement.

We’re back, fans of David Hayter. If you are just starting out with the games Metal Gear Solidit’s worth noting that Hayter has voiced both Big Boss (Naked Snake) and Solid Snake, as of the first game of Metal Gear Solid in 1998 for PlayStation One. After that, the vocal talents of hayter appeared in eight other titles of MGS. And, of course, we cannot forget his appearance in super smash bros ultimate.

However, hayter did not return for Metal Gear Solid 5 Ground Zeroes and Metal Gear Solid 5 The Phantom Pain. Instead, hayter he was replaced by the experienced TV and movie star kiefer sutherland in 2013. Kojima’s reason was that he was looking for someone who would portray an older version of the character in his 40s, although hayter he was 44 at the time. However, Sutherland’s portrayal is for the character Venom Snake, which leads to a rather interesting ending in The Phantom Pain.

It’s unclear if this means the voice cast will re-record their lines in the remake of Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater, but we can speculate that this process will take place to reflect the technical advances that are being implemented in the game. Yeah hayter returns to re-record his lines, it will be a great time for fans to hear his legendary delivery of lines again after all this time.

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater is considered one of the best games ever made, so Konami has a tough job when it comes to filling its own shoes nearly two decades later. Until we see how the game plays out later this year, don’t forget to stay tuned for all the upcoming games from PS5 that are on the way, including Death Stranding 2 by Hideo Kojima.

Via: The Loadout