metal gear It is one of the most important series in the video game industry. While it is true that a couple of years have passed since the last installment, Konami has not forgotten the legacy of this property. In this way, the Japanese company has started a series of videos focused on the history of this franchise, which star David Hayter, the original voice of Snake and Big Boss, and the first of these works is now available.

Through its official YouTube account, Konami shared a video of just over five minutes focused entirely on the legacy of Metal Gear Solid, known as METAL GEAR SOLID Legacy Series, where Hayter explains some of the most important narrative and thematic points of the seriesas well as a couple of interesting details that fans can appreciate.

However, the most important piece of information we found in this video appears at the end. As we already mentioned, this is only the first chapter in the METAL GEAR SOLID Legacy Series, and In the second episode we will be given a new look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the remake of the third numerical installment of the series.

Unfortunately, at the moment we do not know when this new video will be available, so it could well be released tomorrow, in a week, or even in an undetermined future. However, This progress is likely to be very worthwhile.since it will be the first look at this remake since its original announcement last year.

For now, we can only wait. We remind you that the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 It is now available on consoles and PC. On related topics, a remake of Metal Gear Solid could be on the way. Likewise, fans are not happy with the visuals of Metal Gear Solid Delta.

While it's true that Konami didn't treat its properties well for a while, the company is doing everything it can to remedy this. In this way, I look forward to the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, which could well give the company the opportunity to start a new series or even a complete reboot.

Via: Konami