In 2nd place, technically tied are Roberto Cidade (19%), Amom Mandel (15%) and Captain Alberto Neto (13%)

Search Quaest contracted by Rede Amazônica and released on Monday (16.Sep.2024) shows the current mayor of Manaus, David Almeida (Avante), leading the race for mayor, with 38% of voting intentions.

Next is the state deputy Roberto City (União Brasil), with 19% of preferences, followed by federal deputy Amon Mandel (Citizenship) with 15%, and the federal deputy Captain Alberto Neto (PL) with 13% of intentions. The 3 are technically tied in 2nd place, within the margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Here is the 1st stimulated scenario (when the candidates’ names are presented to the interviewees) of the 1st round:

David Almeida (Forward) – 38% (was 37% on August 26)

38% (was 37% on August 26) Roberto Cidade (Union Brazil) – 19% (was 15%)

19% (was 15%) Amom Mandel (Citizenship) – 15% (was 17%)

15% (was 17%) Captain Alberto Neto (PL) – 13% (was 12%)

13% (was 12%) Marcelo Ramos (PT) – 6% (was 7%)

6% (was 7%) Wilker Barreto (Mobiliza) – 1% (was 3%)

1% (was 3%) Gilberto Vasconcelos (PSTU) – 0% (was 0%)

0% (was 0%) undecided – 5% (it was 4%)

(it was 4%) blank/invalid/not going to vote – 3% (was 5%)

The survey was conducted by Quaest from September 13 to 15, 2024. 900 people aged 16 or over were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number AM-02587/2024. According to the company that conducted the survey, the cost of the study was R$96,570. The amount was paid by Amazon Network.

