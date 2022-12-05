David Harbour And Jodie Comer they worked on a horror games in released in 2023: the Stranger Things actor revealed it during an interview focused on his role in the film adaptation of Gran Turismo.

When asked if we’d ever see it in a video game, Harbor said it’s actually something he’s had before: “There’s one coming, Jodie Comer and I have been working on a video game I think it’s coming out next year, it’s a horror game.”

Protagonist together with Pedro Pascal and Lana Condor of a trailer of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the actor has admitted in the past that he had had an immoderate passion for Blizzard’s MMO, to the point that the game created him quite a few problems when ‘he was young.

A curiously similar story to that of Jodie Comer, who you probably know from her role in the series Killing Eve: The actress has revealed that she took Grand Theft Auto “much too seriously”, spending a lot of time on it.

Obviously, if we talk about a horror game with the participation of famous actors, we immediately think of Hideo Kojima overdosebut in reality it may well be that Harbor and Comer participated in the next episode of The Dark Pictures Anthology.